BJP leader Bony Ajnala summoned in drug case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

After Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the special investigating team (SIT) of the police has summoned BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala in a case of narcotics registered in December 2021. The Additional Director of Police (ADGP), Patiala range-cum-incharge, SIT, has asked the Police Commissioner to instruct the Ranjit Avenue police to tell Ajnala to appear before the ADGP, Patiala range, on December 13.

The case registered under Sections 25-27A-29 of the NDPS Act at the SAS Nagar crime wing police station is being investigated by SIT. Former MLA Bony Ajnala, son of veteran Akali leader Ratan Singh Ajnala, joined the BJP in February. On Monday, Majithia was summoned by the Punjab Police in an NDPS case. However, he has been asked to appear on December 18.

