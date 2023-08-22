Ferozepur: Border areas under water, smuggling up

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 21

As floodwater has submerged villages along the Sutlej in Ferozepur district, the cross-border smugglers are constantly trying to push huge quantity of contraband along with arms and ammunition inside the Indian territory.

In the past one month, the counter intelligence wing has seized over 132 kg of heroin in the Ferozepur sector. Lakhbir Singh, AIG, Counter Intelligence Wing, Ferozepur Range, said the cross-border smugglers had become active as the raging Sutlej submerged villages along the International Border.

The river enters Pakistan nine times and again flows into India, only to finally drain into the neighbouring country.

Sources said smugglers were usually expert divers who were using floods to their advantage.

With several border outposts of the BSF getting inundated at certain locations, the BSF has enhanced vigil and patrol the area on motorboats. Today, the 182 Battalion of the BSF and the CI apprehended two Pakistan-based smugglers and seized close to 30 kg narcotics during the wee hours in a joint operation near the border.

The AIG said the joint operation was conducted along the banks of the Sutlej near Gatti Matar village. “Around 2:45 am, our teams noticed some persons coming from Pakistan towards India. Sensing imminent threat, jawans fired at them. As a result, a person was hit on his hand,” said a BSF officer.

Subsequently, troops apprehended two Pakistani smugglers along with 26 packets containing 29.26 kg of heroin. The smugglers have been identified as Muhammad Ajmal Riyan of Kanganpur village and Sivna of Alipur village, both residents of Kasur, Pakistan.

After administering first aid, the injured smuggler was admitted to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Faridkot.

A case under Sections 21-C, 29 and 30 of the NDPS Act, besides Section 3, 34 and 20 of the Indian Passport Act has been registered in Fazilka.

#Ferozepur #Pakistan