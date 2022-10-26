Bring back 100 Punjabis stranded in UAE: Activist

Phagwara, October 25
State residents have asked Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to bring back 100 Punjabi workers stuck in the UAE. Passports of these workers are reportedly with Square General Contracting Co, Abu Dhabi, a private company, which has removed workers, but their passports are not being returned.
Dilbag Singh of Baina Pur village, a social activist, in a representation to the Foreign Minister, requested him to direct the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi to take up the issue with the authorities there.
He said most workers had applied online for return to India but could not. He said their parents were ready to pay for their air tickets, but the company was not returning their passports.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...
Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes
Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...