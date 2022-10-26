Bring back 100 Punjabis stranded in UAE: Activist

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 25

State residents have asked Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to bring back 100 Punjabi workers stuck in the UAE. Passports of these workers are reportedly with Square General Contracting Co, Abu Dhabi, a private company, which has removed workers, but their passports are not being returned.

Dilbag Singh of Baina Pur village, a social activist, in a representation to the Foreign Minister, requested him to direct the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi to take up the issue with the authorities there.

He said most workers had applied online for return to India but could not. He said their parents were ready to pay for their air tickets, but the company was not returning their passports.

#Phagwara #s jaishankar