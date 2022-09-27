Gurdaspur: BSF fires at Pakistani drone in Dorangla

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 26

Officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) fired 56 rounds at a Pakistani drone in the border block of Dorangla last night. The drone was reportedly flying at a height of 400 meters.

BSF DIG Prabhakar Joshi said the 58th Battalion was on permanent duty near the international Border and when the flying machine was spotted, they fired at it. “It stayed in the area for 15 minutes and later flew back,” he said.

Gurdaspur SSP Deepak Hilori said the Punjab Police and the BSF had launched a joint search operation in at least 12 villages located near the IB. “Nothing incriminating has been found yet, but just to be safe, the combing operations will continue till tomorrow,” he added.

