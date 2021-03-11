Buzz over 2 Punjab Congress leaders looking to jump ship

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 24

Days after Sunil Jakhar quit the Congress, there is buzz over at least two senior party leaders being in talks with the BJP to switch over, ahead of the byelection to the Sangrur parliamentary seat vacated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

No truth in reports The reports as mere speculation. I do not think there is any political future with the BJP. Raja Warring, PCC Chief

Sources close to the leaders say over the past few days, they have been making queries on the possibility of joining the saffron party. “Despite the Punjab Congress pushing hard to revive itself, some party leaders do not see a political future with the grand old party over the next five years. Some former ministers in the previous Congress government are learnt to be among those looking for options outside the party,” said a senior party leader.

Coming weeks will be crucial for the party. “It could be some MPs or former MLAs, only time will tell,” says another leader, adding the BJP may use Jakhar to engineer defections in the Congress.

PCC chief Raja Warring, however, dismissed the reports as mere speculation. As the BJP is trying to increase its footprint in Punjab ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, the Congress may be a poaching ground for the saffron party.

