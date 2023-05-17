Cabinet meeting venue changed to PAP complex

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 16

A day after announcing to hold a Cabinet meeting and public interaction at Circuit House, the venue has been changed.

Since there were issues with facilities at Circuit House and the traffic inconvenience that the event could cause to commuters in the city, the meeting venue has been changed to the PAP complex. The venue of the public meet under the “Sarkar Aapke Dwaar” programme too has been moved to Cabbana Resort, Phagwara.

The entire city up to Cabbana on the NH-1 has been covered with hoardings of the state government publicising the event. These hoardings have been interspersed with congratulatory messages for choosing AAP candidate Sushil Rinku in the recently concluded Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.