Cellphone thieves held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 21

The police have arrested three persons and recovered 5 stolen mobile phones.

The action was taken after one Rahul Kumar, a resident of Arya Nagar, complained on Monday that his mobile phone was stolen from his bike parked outside his house. The suspects, Binder Singh, a resident of Nai Abadi and Nanhe Shokat, from UP, were arrested.

During interrogation, three mobile phones were recovered from them. The police also arrested Sunil, who had bought two stolen mobile phones.

