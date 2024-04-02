 Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Vikramjit Chaudhary wonders why no one from Chamkaur Sahib offered him cake

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi with the cake. Video grabs



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 2

A controversy ensued over the birthday celebrations of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as a video of him cutting a cake with the words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' mentioned on it went viral.

As he cuts the cake at his place in Morinda, Congress leaders, including Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli and party spokesperson Amritpal Bhonsle, are seen in the backdrop.

Kotli is seen raising the slogan 'Sada Channi vich Jalandhar'. Channi first offers the cake to Kotli and then to others. The video led to a controversy as Channi has so far not been declared a candidate from Jalandhar and those not in favour of any such move have made an issue that the leaders were propping him as a candidate even as no such announcement has been made.

Kotli claimed, "I did not bring the cake. I gave him only a bouquet. He is a popular leader of our community and I had gone there just to wish him."

Not only Kotli, even other MLAs from Doaba, including Rana Gurjeet Singh from Kapurthala and Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia from Shahkot, were among those who went to his place to wish him. Rana Gurjeet said, "I was going to Delhi and was to board a flight. I had some time so I chose to wish Channi ji personally."

However, this did not go down well with Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary. Vikramjit, who is against the candidature of Channi and has been saying that the ticket be given to his family, said, "I wish Channi ji on his birthday. But I am surprised as to why no one from Chamkaur Sahib offered him the cake, even though he represented the seat even during his tenure as CM. The cake has come from Jalandhar and could have got sour by the time it reached Morinda. Channi should ideally campaign for Manish Tewari, who has been MP from his area, and serve the people of Chamkaur Sahib.”

Vikramjit's father Chaudhary Santokh Singh had been MP from the seat twice. After his demise last year, his mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary contested from the seat in the 2023 bypoll but lost to Sushil Rinku.

Vikramjit said, "Channi does not belong to Doaba and does not know its culture. Even Kotli, who joined the Congress only two years ago, does not know the Congress culture that the party does not give tickets by writing Jalandhar on a cake. This may have been the culture in the BSP, the party which he was part of earlier."

The Phillaur MLA took a dig at Channi saying, "People of Jalandhar won't be impressed by Channi's antics like milking goats or flying kites."

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamkaur Sahib #Charanjit Channi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

3
Punjab

BJP ‘tried to woo’ 3 top Akali leaders in Punjab

4
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

5
Delhi

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

6
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

7
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

8
Himachal

Three-day yellow alert from tomorrow in Himachal Pradesh

9
India

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

10
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court asks ED whether it needs further custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

The order came after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to...

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

AAP leaders claim that the court order ‘exposed’ that the en...

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

Was replying to a question about envoys of the US and German...

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

With this, the party has announced candidates for 10 seats, ...

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

Vikramjit Chaudhary wonders why no one from Chamkaur Sahib o...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight fails to resume

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

Akhil Sachdeva mesmerises crowd at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener sealed, licence cancelled

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

'Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate’: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Delhi High Court grants divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty

Doctors perform combined liver, kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies