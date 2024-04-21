Charanjit Singh Channi, Vikramjit Chaudhary in war of words

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 20

The joining of Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, mother of Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, in the BJP has led to exchange of barbs between the legislator and Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress candidate from the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.

Channi, who has been camping in Jalandhar for the past three days, called Vikramjit “Duryodhan of Mahabharat”. Channi allged Vikramjit had “led to the ruin” of the prestigious Chaudhary family in Jalandhar constituency.

Reacting to the report of Karamjit joining the BJP, Channi said, “The Congress will be least affected by this decision. It may dent the party’s vote share, but this does not make any difference. The moot issue is that the family which had a long legacy in the Congress has taken such a step. Vikramjit is a sitting MLA and he should have stayed contended. His father and ex-MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh passed away during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but his ideology is still alive in Jalandhar. By taking a wrong step today, his family has put an end to it.”

Vikramjit, on the other hand, called Channi ‘Shakuni’. He said, “Channi is a misogynist who had ‘Me Too’ allegations levelled against him by a woman IAS officer for sending inappropriate messages. He refers to himself as Sudama and the people of Jalandhar as Lord Krishna, but he is actually ‘Shakuni’ who deceived his own family members and caused a war among them.”

“Just as Lord Krishna punished Shakuni and his coterie in the Mahabharata, the electorate of Jalandhar will follow their dharma and teach Channi a lasting lesson for his treachery,” he alleged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Charanjit Channi #Congress