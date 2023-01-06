CM's apology sought for 'golak' remark

Amritsar, January 5
Members of the SGPC today asked CM Bhagwant Mann to tender a public apology for his ‘defamatory statement’ against the Guru’s ‘golak’ (offering box) or face a defamation suit.
The members handed over memoranda addressed to the CM at the offices of the DCs across Punjab.
Submitting a memorandum to Amritsar’s Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, the SGPC secretary, members and other officials said the CM had stated from the dais in a programme that if the ‘golaks’ would be removed from the gurdwaras, half of the SGPC members would submit their resignations.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was at the Golden Temple to attend the initiation of ‘Akhand path’ at ‘Har ki Paudi’ in Golden Temple, along with his family, also condemned the CM’s statement on ‘golak’.
