Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

IANS

Chandigarh, September 14

A pall of gloom descended on the native places of Sena Medal awardee Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the nation from the terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday.

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali in Punjab and Major Dhonchak to Panipat in Haryana.

"We last spoke to him (Col Manpreet Singh) at 6.45am and later got a call at around 3pm that he had been injured. He was a great man. Last year, he was awarded the Sena Medal. I salute him," Colonel Manpreet Singh's brother told the media.

His family, comprising mother, wife Jagmeet Grewal and two children -- a daughter aged six and a son aged two -- resides near New Chandigarh in Mohali district.

Planning to visit the family on his birthday next month, Major Dhonchak joined the India Army in 2013 and was the only brother of three sisters.

He's survived by wife Jyoti and three-year-old daughter Vamika.

As the news of his death spread, villagers and neighbours rushed to his house in Sector 7.

Lal Chand, his father, along with the family, had shifted to a rented accommodation after he retired from National Fertilisers Limited.

Major Dhonchak's grandfather told the media that he was an intelligent man and scarified his life for the country.

"Everyone in the village will wait for the arrival of his mortal remains," he said with teary eyes.

Col Manpreet Singh's wife Jagmeet is an economics teacher with the Haryana government and is posted in Panchkula district.

Col Manpreet Singh was leading his troops from the front when he received critical gunshot wounds.

"Punjab Police salutes our martyr Col. Manpreet Singh & Maj. Ashish Dhonchak of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, and DSP Humayun Bhat of J&K Police who lost their lives during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in #Anantnag, #JammuKashmir," Punjab Police said in a post on 'X'.

#Anantnag #Mohali