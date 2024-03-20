Congress workers accuse ARO of paritsan acts

Abohar, March 19
An unpleasant situation cropped up at the first meeting of representatives called by Assistant Returning Officer-cum Pankaj Kumar in his office on Tuesday. The meeting was organised to advise the representatives to adhere to the election code of conduct and the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC) strictly.
Congress Abohar block president Subhash Baghla and Khuian Sarwar block president Harpreet Singh reportedly objected on the Assistant Returning Officer’s (ARO) response over the query about EVMs and walked out of the meeting.
They later said they would send a complaint to the EC demanding the ARO’s transfer.
Pankaj said a meeting, for all political parties, had been called and the guidelines of the EC were explained in detail. During that meeting, the Congress representatives disturbed the meeting and were asked to leave. He added that there was no partisan. He said the representatives had used objectionable language during the meeting about which he would complain to the authorities concerned.
