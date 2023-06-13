Credit war erupts over road construction work in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 12

A credit war erupted between AAP and the SAD as Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur today formally launched the widening and reconstruction work on the Muktsar-Malout road.

Baljit Kaur, who is the MLA from Malout, gave credit to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for giving all clearances for the start of the road work.

Former Malout MLA Harpreet Singh Kotbhai claimed it was the result of efforts of SAD chief and Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal, who held meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The road is in bad shape and a number of mishaps occur on it.

Around Rs 152.58 crore would be spent on widening and reconstruction of 27.66 km-long road and the work would be completed within 18 months.

The minister said, “Since I started my political activities in Malout, residents of the area have been demanding widening and reconstruction of the road. Finally, the letter of approval was issued yesterday. Earlier, the road reconstruction work was to begin on June 15 but the government offices opened on Sunday so that the two-lane road work could begin today. In the first phase, 3,048 trees would be axed for widening of the road.”

She said, “I have tied up with the Central Government. There will be no hindrance in work. In case any problem arises, I will go to Delhi and take up the matter with the authorities concerned.”

Meanwhile, senior SAD leader Kotbhai said, “After our party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the reconstruction and widening of the road, the Centre floated tenders and allotted work to a private company. The company has required material for the reconstruction of the road. Finally, the state government has come out of slumber and given permission for the road construction work.”

Notably, some residents of the district had yesterday held a foot march from Malout to Muktsar demanding reconstruction and widening of the road at the earliest.