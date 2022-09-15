Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

A day after BMW India denied that they had any plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann government went on the defensive.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had met the officials of BMW at their head office in Germany, who had shown interest in setting up a plant in Punjab, after an offer was given by the CM. The head office of a company and their office in a country are different,” said AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang.

On Tuesday, a state government delegation led by Mann had met the top management of the company. A press release by the government later said the BMW had promised to set up a unit in Punjab. However, on Wednesday, the India office of the German car manufacturer denied any such plans.

Kang, in a video message, said there is a procedure to sign an agreement with a company. “It takes time to reach at an agreement and then sign it. The company will also be coming here to participate in the investors’ meet on February 23-24 next year,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Kang said, “Earlier too, many MoUs were signed by the previous governments, but we all know what became of them. “Where is the investment worth lakhs of crores that was signed with various companies?” he asked.