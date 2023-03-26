Delhi CM, Mann lay foundation stone of centre

Jalandhar, March 25
Ahead of the Jalandhar by-election, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani Adhiyan Centre at Ballan and handed over the first instalment of Rs 25 crore for its construction to Sant Niranjan Dass, head, Dera Sachkhand Ballan. The event was held amid a raging credit war between the Congress and the Aam Admi Party over the release of the Rs 25 crore cheque.
While leaders of the Congress held a press conference in Jalandhar alleging that a cheque for the same amount was released during the tenure of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, it was “stopped” by the AAP government. Mann said AAP wasn’t unlike others, who conducted photo ops before releasing the amount.
