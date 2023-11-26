 Delhi L-G's nod to filing of appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of six accused : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Delhi L-G's nod to filing of appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of six accused

Delhi L-G's nod to filing of appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of six accused

Delhi L-G's nod to filing of appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of six accused

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given his approval for filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against a July 10 Delhi High Court order which acquitted six accused in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, officials said on Saturday. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given his approval for filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against a July 10 Delhi High Court order which acquitted six accused in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, officials said on Saturday.

Saxena also “slammed” the Prosecution Department of the Delhi Government for the alleged “callous delay” in the matter, the officials of the L-G’s office said.

1984 Anti-Sikh riots case

The case pertains to looting and rioting during the anti-Sikh riots in the Saraswati Vihar police station (now Subhash Place) area in northwest Delhi

The L-G directed the Home Department to identify and fix accountability of officials responsible for causing the delay and sought a report within seven days, they said.

The case pertains to looting and rioting during the anti-Sikh riots in the Saraswati Vihar police station (now Subhash Place) area in northwest Delhi, involving the six accused — Hari Lal, Mangal, Dharampal, Azad, Om Prakash and Abdul Habib.

“The L-G approved the proposal of the Home Department for filing a special leave petition in the apex court against the judgment of the High Court on July 10 in which it dismissed the government’s appeal against the trial court verdict acquitting all the accused,” the officials said.

The High Court had said that there was no explanation for the “inordinate delay” of 28 years in filing the appeal against the March 28, 1995 trial court verdict and the grounds taken by the state were “not justifiable”, they said.

In a similar case, Saxena had earlier granted his approval for filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of 12 people in another anti-Sikh riots case registered at Nangloi police station.

After going through the chronology of litigation in the present case, the L-G noted that though the approval for filing an appeal before the Delhi High Court was accorded in December 2020, the appeal was filed in 2023, after a delay of more than two years, the officials said.

Saxena observed that it is a matter of “grave concern” that such cases of “crime against humanity” are dealt with in a “very casual and routine manner”, leading to an “inordinate delay” in filing the appeal, they said. He said “inordinate delays” in such cases should be viewed seriously and stringent action should be taken against the delinquent officers.

In its order on January 11, 2018, the Supreme Court ordered the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) for further investigation with respect to 186 cases related to the 1984 riots and the instant case was a part of these cases, officials said.

The SIT comprising Justice (retd) S N Dhingra and IPS officer Abhishek, was constituted to examine the matter related to the riots through a notification dated February 9, 2018. The SIT submitted its report on April 15, 2019, saying that the present case was a fit case where the prosecution should have filed an appeal immediately after the judgment. It also recommended that an appeal with an application of condonation of the delay may be filed, the officials said.

#Sikhs #Supreme Court #VK Saxena


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

2
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

3
Diaspora

Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia

4
India

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

5
India

Gujarat woman forces Dalit employee to hold footwear in mouth for demanding salary

6
Punjab

Nine vehicles damaged in three pile-ups in Punjab's Ludhiana

7
Punjab

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

8
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

9
Delhi

Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

10
Punjab

Inebriated driver leaves truck on rail track in Punjab's Ludhiana, loco pilot averts accident

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

India ‘convicted’ even before Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling

Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m

CBI starts preliminary inquiry against Moitra

CBI starts preliminary inquiry against Moitra

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

Action against others ‘in process’


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

Administration failed to resolve issue amicably: Akal Takht

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Addl transgender seat in each course gets PU Syndicate nod

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

Tax evaders having over Rs 25L dues to face action

ED searches DLF premises in money laundering case

2 men charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

43-yr-old stages attack on self to implicate lenders

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal

Ex-servicemen squat on rail tracks for 12 hours in Punjab's Patiala; train movement hit

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert