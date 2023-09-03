Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 2

Exactly 16 days after they plunged into the Beas river in spate from the Goindwal bridge, following alleged harassment from the Jalandhar police, the body of one of the Dhillon brothers was found in the Mand area today.

Found at Talwaandi Chaudhrian in the Mand area, the body is reportedly said to be of the younger brother Jashanbir Singh. Both Manavjit Singh and Jashanbir Singh had plunged into the Beas on the evening of August 17.

The discovery of the body coincides with a candle march being taken out in Jalandhar in support of the brothers by the public. The march saw an overwhelming response today as hundreds marched to seek justice for the brothers. Slogans bore appeals for justice for Dhillon brothers and some placards bore crossed photos of SHO Navdeep Singh.

Notably, the Kapurthala police are yet to lodge a formal FIR in the case even as Opposition leaders had been making a beeline to visit the family of Dhillon brothers as well as their father Jatinder Pal Singh Dhillon.

Opposition leaders had been seeking a formal statement from the CM on the case and had been asking for the dismissal of police station number 1 Jalandhar SHO Navdeep Singh.

Family members said a group of friends has set out to identify the body.

SSP Kapurthala Rajpal Singh Sandhu said, “A body, which is believed to be of the younger brother, has been found. It is yet to be identified as family members are yet to arrive. The body was discovered by farmers at the Talwandi Chaudhrian area in Mand. A case under Section 306 of the IPC will be registered by the police upon identification.”

Notably, SHO police station 1, Jalandhar, Navdeep Singh had been transferred to the Police Lines in Jalandhar on August 25, amidst an ongoing inquiry in the case.

Meanwhile, the family of Manavjit and Jashanbir Dhillon stayed put in Jalandhar today as citizens offered rousing support to the march, walking across the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall to Guru Nanak Mission Chowk in Jalandhar.

Prominent leaders from the Opposition and hundreds of citizens participated in the march. Congress MLA Pargat Singh, SAD leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Congress leader Rajinder Beri, SAD leader Gurcharan Singh Channi, councillor Sherry Chadha, activist Mandeep Singh Manna were present.