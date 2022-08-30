DSGMC raises Sikh woman’s abduction with Pak embassy

New Delhi, August 29
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon submitted a memorandum to the Political Adviser at the Pakistan High Commission here today.
The DSGMC delegation pointed out the difficulties being faced by them, and also raised the issues of abduction and forcible conversion of girls of the minority Sikh and Hindu communities in Pakistan. The reference was to Deena Kaur, who was abducted and forcibly married off.
Family members of Deena Kaur had sought the help of the DSGMC in the matter.
Speaking to the media after handing over the memorandum to Ejaz Khan at the Pakistani Embassy, Harmeet Singh described the meeting as “unsatisfactory”. He said the incident involving Deena Kaur was highly condemnable.
