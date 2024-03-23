Eight more die in Punjab hooch tragedy, toll 16; 8 arrested so far

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, March 22

With the death of eight more persons today — five from Sunam and two from Gujjran village near Dirba (Sangrur district), and one from Samana (Patiala district) — due to the consumption of “spurious liquor”, the toll in the hooch tragedy has risen to 16.

So far, eight persons from Gujjran village, four from Ravidaspura Tibbi in Sunam, two from Dhandauli Khurd village near Dirba and one each from Jakhepal (Sunam) and Samana have lost their lives.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Kirpal Singh, Civil Surgeon, Sangrur, said five persons — Gian Singh of Jakhepal and Lachha Singh, Budh Singh, Darshan Singh and his namesake, all residents of Ravidaspura Tibbi in Sunam — were today brought dead to the Civil Hospital, Sunam, while one patient, Jarnail Singh of Gujjran, who was under treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, died late last night. Another victim Harjit Singh of Gujjran died at Sangrur and Shafi Nath died at Sunam, he added.

16 admitted to hospital Dr Kirpal Singh, Civil Surgeon, Sangrur, said all of them seemed to have consumed spurious liquor

Exact cause of death to be ascertained after viscera examination

Seven patients under treatment in Sangrur and nine at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala

Dr Kirpal Singh said symptomatically, all of them seemed to have consumed spurious liquor. However, the exact cause of their death would be ascertained after the viscera examination.

He said seven patients were under treatment at the Civil Hospital, Sangrur, and nine at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Meanwhile, the police today arrested four more persons after registering a fresh FIR at the Cheema police station under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Section 61-A of the Excise Act. Eight persons have so far been arrested in this connection. In the FIR registered at Dirba, four persons were earlier arrested by the police.

Sartaj Singh Chahal, SSP, Sangrur, said four persons, including a woman, were arrested today. They were Pardeep Singh, alias Babbi, Soma and Sanjhu, all residents of Chowas Jakhepal, and Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, a resident of Rogla village.

The SSP said during the investigation of the FIR registered at the Dirba police station, it came to light that these four persons were also supplying “spurious liquor” after getting it from Gurlal Singh, who was arrested in connection with the Dirba FIR.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring visited the Civil Hospital, Sangrur, this evening and met the hooch victims.

Activists of several organisations and kin of the deceased today staged a dharna outside the district administrative complex here, seeking justice and compensation for the bereaved families.

Paramjit Singh Kainth, vice-president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha, Punjab, said Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP MLA from Dirba and Finance Minister, should resign from his post, taking moral responsibility of the tragedy.

