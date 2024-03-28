ED raids 26 locations in Punjab over guava scam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 27

The Jalandhar office of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at 26 locations, including the premises of Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam and Ferozepur DCRajesh Dhiman (both IAS officers), horticulture officers, revenue employees and realtors, in connection with the guava orchard scam. No arrest was made by the ED in the case today.

2 IAS officers’ premises searched Raids conducted simultaneously in Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Barnala

Case involves embezzlement of Rs 137 crore, doled out as compensation for guava orchards on land acquired by GMADA

The raids started this morning simultaneously in Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Barnala. ED officials had already lodged an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in May 2023. The case involves embezzlement to the tune of Rs 137 crore, doled out as compensation for guava orchards on land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. The officials had been reportedly tracking all details and took the first action today.

Sources said cash recovery of a few crores was made from all locations. The search at Roojam’s residence ended at 11.15 pm after 16 hours.

