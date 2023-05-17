Ex-minister Sangat Singh Gilzian gets interim bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim bail to former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian. The allegations against him were that he issued a contract for cutting of khair trees during his tenure as Forest Minister and demanded a bribe.

Justice Anoop Chitkara made it clear that the order, subject to terms and conditions, would remain in operation at least till July 11, the next date of hearing in the case. The Bench also called for a status report/response/instructions in the meantime.

Gilzian had moved the court through counsel Gautam Dutt apprehending arrest in a case registered on June 6 last year at the Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad 1, in Mohali under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.