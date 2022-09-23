Ex-sarpanch, panchayat secretary booked for graft in Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, September 22
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against ex-sarpanch Satnam Singh and panchayat secretary Sukhdev Singh for embezzling funds of gram panchayat Sathiali in Kahnuwan block, Gurdaspur district.
Satnam has been arrested.
A VB spokesperson said during the probe, it was found that the duo had embezzled Rs 20.08 lakh. The amount was from the grants and funds received from the government between 2013 and 2018 for the development works.
Clerk nabbed for accepting Rs 1K bribe
Chandigarh: The VB on Thursday arrested Manjit Singh, junior assistant, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000. He was posted at the Sadar kanungo branch in the DC’s office, Gurdaspur. A VB spokesperson said Manjit Singh had been arrested in a bribery case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Jermanjit Singh on the anti-corruption helpline of the bureau.
The duo had been booked under Section 409 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Amritsar.
He further said in a separate case, Jarnail Singh had filed an online complaint and alleged that Baljinder Kumar, kanungo, Khamano tehsil, through Satpal Singh Satta, a private middleman, had demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 for demarcation of a piece of land purchased at Bilaspur village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. He also alleged that the kanungo had already taken Rs 3,000 as bribe from him.
The spokesperson said after the investigation, a case had been registered against the duo under Sections 7
and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala, and both of them had been arrested. Further investigation is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...