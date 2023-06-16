Farm leaders end 7-day stir

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 15

Seven farm leaders, who were taken into custody on Wednesday morning, decided to end their fast and week-long agitation against the state government at Mata Kaushalya Hospital here today.

They had earlier warned that they would stop consuming water from Thursday in case their demands were not met. However, after an assurance by the government to accept their demands, they ended their agitation around 7 pm today.

On June 13, the police removed the farmers who had been staging a dharna outside the PSPCL headquarters since June 8. The PSPCL employees could enter the office only after the protesting leaders were rounded up.

“We have decided to end our protest and the fast after being assured that our demands have been met,” said BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal.