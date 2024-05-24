Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 23

“Asi ki mangeya si? Ditta ki, goliyan?” A bright yellow-coloured poster with the picture of Shubhkaran Singh, young farmer who died during farmers’ protest at Shambhu border, welcomes one to Hardaspur village in Phagwara. Put up by the farmer union Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba), the poster has a list of questions which the farmers will ask if the BJP candidate visits and approaches them for vote.

The union members have also been asking villagers to provide them support in this matter. Same posters have been pasted in Athauli and Sahni villages too. It (the poster) includes six pictures of violent clash between the police and farmers at Shambhu border and it is given the sub head, “Sarkar de kitte zulm di dastan tasveeran raahi”.

The farmer union members claimed that the BJP candidates were avoiding going to the villages.

The questions include legal guarantee of MSP, waive farmer debts, to withdraw cases against farmers who were booked during farmers protest, etc. The farmers said that they would politely ask the questions to the candidates and if the candidate failed to give reply, they (candidate) would not be allowed inside the village.

Avtar Singh, a marginal farmer from Hardaspur said that he was with the union members. “They are right. The government should do something for us, they should listen to our demands,” he said.

Another farmer union, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Punjab), has also released pamphlets with several questions. The content reads, “BJP umeedvaran de layi sawaalnama (Questionnaire for BJP candidate)”. Why you launched tear gas shells on the farmers, why you barricaded when farmers wanted to enter Delhi, etc., are the questions asked by the union members.

Rajwinder Kaur from Mahila Kisan Union said that no one from BJP had come to her village. “Our aim is to ask them questions. We will start distributing the pamphlets to the villagers,” she said.

“Koi aaya hi nahee halle takk. Ohna nu pata hai ki asi ohna nu sawal krne ne,” said Baljit Singh, member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba).

