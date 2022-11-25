Five Sikh high priests to hold meeting on November 26

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 24

The issue of a separate Haryana Sikh body, after validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014, by the Supreme Court, is likely to be deliberated upon during a meeting of five Sikh high priests, scheduled for November 26. This was confirmed by an official of the Akal Takht Secretariat, who said various issues related to Sikhism would be discussed at the meeting, being held after a long time.

Sources said the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) had been brewing divisions among the Sikh community. The SGPC had already filed a review petition against the SC judgment and was in discussion with the Sikh intellectuals and legal experts to counter it.

Friction among ad hoc HSGMC members came to the fore when several office-bearers approached theAkal Takht seeking its intervention against one of its leaders, alleging his involvement in misappropriation of Haryana gurdwara funds and blasphemy. Another issue likely to come up at the meeting is pertaining to the release of “Bandi Singhs”.

Another issue to be taken up during the meeting could be the controversy of honouring Congress leader Kamal Nath by the gurdwara management during a programme at Indore.

