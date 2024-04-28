For Kejri, personal interests above nation’s, says Preneet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

Sitting MP from Patiala and former External Affairs Minister Preneet Kaur today accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of placing personal interests above national interests.

Addressing a press conference at Moti Bagh Palace, the four-time MP, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket, said the new school session had started, but textbooks, notebooks, uniform and stationery items had not been distributed among over two lakh students studying in schools run by the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Preneet hailed the Delhi High Court for “slamming” the AAP government for placing political interests above the interests of students.

“The AAP’s Delhi model has been exposed. One of the major reasons behind these benefits not having been extended is failure to form a standing committee, which works under the supervision of the Chief Minister. The committee has the power and jurisdiction to award contracts worth over Rs 5 crore. Since the CM is inside jail and has refused to resign, children, who are the future of our country, are suffering,” said Preneet, seeking the resignation of Kejriwal.

She refused to take questions on the farmers’ stir and regarding protests against the BJP candidates during their campaign in rural areas.

Students at the receiving end

Since Kejriwal is inside jail and has refused to resign, children, who are the future of our country, are suffering. Preneet Kaur, BJP candidate

