Gang of snatchers busted, 9 arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 13

The Phillaur police have successfully busted an inter-district gang of snatchers by arresting nine of its members including kingpin Baljinder Singh alias Babloo, a resident of Phillaur.

SSP (Rural) Ankur Gupta said that the police recovered 17 stolen motorcycles, 30 snatched mobile phones and seven sharp weapons from their possession.

The arrested men were identified as Raman Kumar alias Kuku, Mehak alias Gora, Mandip alias Deepu, Gurmit alias Geetu, Manpreet alias Gogi, Lavpreet alias Labha, Sandip, Harkamal and Baljinder Singh.

DSP Sarwanjit Singh said that all eight gang members would hand over the snatched goods to Baljinder who later sold these goods mostly to migrants.

