Gangster taken to Mohali for quizzing

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 12

A day after Faridkot police got a five-day remand of Nishan Singh, a hardcore criminal arrested from Amritsar, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) today took him to Mohali for questioning.

While the police authorities in Faridkot claimed they were not aware of Nishan’s role in the Mohali blast case, sources in the police said the SSOC had taken him into custody to question him about the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the state intelligence agency office, besides supply of weapons to various criminals in the state.

Sources in the Faridkot police said the SSOC, an intelligence wing of the police, would question him about the supply of arms to different parts of the state.

Nishan faces as many as 13 criminal cases across the state. He was arrested from Amritsar after Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, a gangster, who was arrested by the Faridkot police on May 7, told the police about Nishan possessing 18 pistols.

Police sources said Kuldeep and Nishan had got the supply of weapons through those linked to Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, one of the four gangsters who had fled the high-security Nabha jail on November 27, 2016. Sekhon is currently lodged in the Bathinda jail.

For the recovery of weapons, the police took Nishan to Patiala, Mohali and Nihalsinghwala in Moga district, but no recovery had been made so far.