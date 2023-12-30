Gita Devi of Kapurthala royal family dies at 86

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 29

Gita Devi, wife of the scion of the royal family of Kapurthala Brig Sukhjit Singh, passed away last evening at her house in Greater Kailash, New Delhi, after a brief illness. She was 86.

Her cremation is scheduled to take place tomorrow afternoon in the national capital. She leaves behind her son Shatrujit Singh, and daughters Gayatri Devi and Preeti Devi.

Brig Sukhjit Singh served with the Scinde Horse, an Armoured Corps, and is a Maha Vir Chakra awardee for his valour in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Many from the erstwhile royal families across the country have sent their condolence messages. Captain Amarinder Singh of Patiala, Rajyashri Kumari of Bikaner, Jasdan of Gujarat, members of erstwhile princely states like Jaipur, Baroda and Jodhpur have shared grief.

