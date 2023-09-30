Govt hiring new plane: Activist; warned by cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

An RTI activist and the police had a slugfest on X today when the former posted that the government had sought bids for hiring an 8-10 seater plane.

Manik Goyal posted screenshots of the government advertisement on X but the official handle of the Punjab Police replied with a warning to him to remove the post.

The police said, “The document shared by you is sensitive and related to the security of state functionaries. This document is not meant for public circulation rather (it is) only for those (who are) registered on the procurement platform.”

Goyal did not remove the post and wrote that the document was in public domain already and was no secret. He said the state had already hired a helicopter and taking another was a misuse of public money.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and BJP secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa also criticised the AAP government for threatening the whistle blower.