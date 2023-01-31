High Court dismisses IAS officer's bail petition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

Arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on June 20 last year, 2008-batch IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s regular bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a corruption case today.

Popli had moved the HC on October 20 last year, after his plea was dismissed by a Mohali court on August 29. His counsel had initially told the court that prosecution sanction had not been received. The matter pertains to the allotment of tenders when he was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. An FIR in the matter was registered on June 20, 2022, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC.

The HC was told that the Board had allotted the work for putting sewerage pipes at SBS Nagar to a firm for Rs 7.30 crore. Another accused had demanded bribe on behalf of Popli.

