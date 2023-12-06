 Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Commemorative plaque installed at Sher-Gil’s residence to mark Hungarian-Indian painter's 82nd death anniversary

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Visitors at an exhibition at the residence of Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil, on the Mall Road, in Lahore. PTI



PTI

Lahore, December 6

Hungary plans to turn Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil’s Ganga Ram Mansions on The Mall here into a museum, a top diplomat of the country said as several art lovers and intellectuals gathered for the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and an exhibition to pay homage to the celebrated artist.

In connection with her 82nd death anniversary on Tuesday, the Hungarian embassy in collaboration with the Punjab University College of Art and Design held a ceremony to install a commemorative plaque at her residence here in the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province and an exhibition to pay homage to her.

The recreated works by 13 university artists were on display at the exhibition. They recreated the artworks of Amrita Sher-Gil with the amalgamation of their ideas to pay homage to the distinguished artist.

The plaque installed at her residence read “1931-1941 The pioneer in modern art of the Indian subcontinent. The artist of Indo-Hungarian parentage, who influenced generations of painters to come, breathed her last in this house on 5th December 1941.”

Speaking on the occasion, Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazekas said Amrita Sher-Gil was born in Hungary and she was one of the distinguished visual artists of the Indian subcontinent.

Fazekas said the Hungarian embassy in collaboration with the Punjab University College of Art and Design is going to turn Amrita’s residence into a museum.

“The residence of Amrita should be conserved for the future generations,” the ambassador said.

According to WikiArt, Amrita has been called “one of the greatest avant-garde women artists of the early 20th century” and a “pioneer” in modern Indian art.

Amrita Sher-Gil was born in 1913 in Budapest, Hungary, to Umrao Singh Sher-Gil Majithia, a Sikh aristocrat and a scholar in Sanskrit and Persian, and Marie Antoniette Gottesmann, a Hungarian-Jewish opera singer who came from an affluent bourgeois family.

Her parents first met in 1912, while Marie Antoinette was visiting Lahore. Her mother came to India as a companion of Princess Bamba Sutherland, the granddaughter of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena leader Gogamedi's murder

2
India

'Sachin Pilot's movements, phone were being tracked and monitored', claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot's OSD

3
India

'Am sure CJI is aware of it': Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on deletion of case listed before him

4
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

5
Diaspora

Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

6
Punjab

Punjab: 19 IAS, PCS officers transferred

7
India

Bill in Lok Sabha to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

8
India

Will wait for results of India's probe into plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: US

9
India Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

10
India

Delhi Police on alert after Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Top News

J-K Bills brought by govt to give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years: Amit Shah

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

Bills were passed after more than six hours of debate spanni...

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Resignation of Union ministers also revived speculation of r...

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Pol...


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head Gurinder Dhillon in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Winter vacation in Delhi schools reduced to 6 days, to begin from January 1

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi High Court to Centre

Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

12 students taken ill after drinking water

12 students taken ill after drinking water

2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

One killed, 2 hurt in tanker-truck collision

Man arrested with 67 grams of heroin

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

Unwashed blankets, bedsheets cry for attention at night shelters

Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 5L

Man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala