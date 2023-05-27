IG likely to head SIT on Oman returnees

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 26

The Punjab Police are likely to issue a formal order regarding setting up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe cases of Oman returnees tomorrow.

The SIT will look into the cases of young women, who were safely rescued from Oman on Tuesday last, after they complained of exploitation there at the behest of travel agents and others.

The SIT is likely to be formed under the supervision of IG Kaustubh Sharma of the Ludhiana range. While the police have already lodged four FIRs against the agents, more cases are likely to be registered in areas from where these women hail from. Of the 34 complainants, 15 have been brought back from Muscat upon the intervention of Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

The MP, who has been taking up their cases, said he had held discussions with senior police officials, including Sharma and LK Yadav, ADGP, Bureau of Investigation.

“They will spearhead the task to curb the unlicensed agents duping the innocent Punjabi women,” he said.