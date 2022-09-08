After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Jalandhar, September 7
It was after 75 years that a Jalandhar-based man got to know that his original family was in Pakistan.
Amarjit Singh of Nurmahal had a tearful meeting with his sister Kulsoom Akhtar at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on Wednesday. Kulsoom said she was born in Pakistan post-Independence. She said that her mother would often tell her that she had an elder brother and sister at Pabwan village in Jalandhar. Amarjit said he was raised by a Sikh family, but never knew that he was from a Muslim family which had shifted to Pakistan.
