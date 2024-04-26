Jalandhar boy bags 25th rank in JEE (Main)

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, April 25
Rachit Aggarwal of Jalandhar has secured 25th all-India rank in JEE (main), 2024. An ardent Harry Potter fan and an avid reader, Rachit aspires to pursue computer engineering from an IIT.
"It is an overwhelming feeling for me. It still has not sunk in. I was sleeping when the results were out. My parents told me in the morning," he shared. He loves to play guitar too.
Rachit, a student of Sanskriti KMV School here has been taking coaching from Aakash Institute and expressed his gratitude towards the teachers from the institute who mentored him.
Rachit said he had always thought, “Jinka rank below 100 aata hai, vo koi aur hi tarah ke praani hote honge (All those who rank below 100 are different human beings). Now I am one of them. Getting 25th rank is something which is unbelievable and I am grateful," he added. He also stated that he had understood the power of hard work in the last two years as he was not much into studies till Class X.
