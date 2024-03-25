Jalandhar cops seize 4.5L litres of illicit liquor from Mehatpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 24

With the ongoing crackdown against establishments selling or storing illicit liquor in the wake of the Sangrur tragedy, the Jalandhar police on Sunday seized 4.5 lakh litres of illicit liquor from Mehatpur village.

An early morning raid was carried out as per a cordon and search operation (CASO) by the police on the instructions of SSP Ankur Gupta during which the seizure was made.

Vijay Kanwarpal, SP, Special Branch, said the police raided an establishment on the banks of the Sutlej in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar. A huge quantity of lahan (illicit countrymade liquor) was found stored near the Sutlej bundh. A total of 4.40 lakh litres of lahan was seized.

A team of the Excise Department destroyed the seized lahan at the spot. Meanwhile, in a separate operation under the CASO drive, 8.1 kg poppy husk was seized from a drug smuggler Gurcharan Singh of village Umrewal in Shahkot. A case was registered under Sections 15 B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against Gurcharan.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur