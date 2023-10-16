J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra unveils entrepreneur’s bust in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, October 15

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra unveiled the bust of entrepreneur Hans Raj Gupta at an event here today.

Gupta, who was the Personal Secretary to Vohra in 1969, rose to the post of Deputy Labour Commissioner before becoming a successful entrepreneur.

The former Governor, who faced hardships in reaching the venue due to the poor condition of the Dera Bassi-Barwala road, expressed dismay at the state of affairs.

On being questioned, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa told Vohra that tenders for the repair of the road had been invited and work would start soon.

Those present at the event included Vijay Mittal, president of the local industries association, and Arun Gupta and Surinder Garg, former presidents of the association.

