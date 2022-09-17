Kapurthala youth shot in US

Bathinda, September 16
An Indian-origin man running a grocery store was shot dead in Georgia, US.
The deceased has been identified as Paramvir Singh of Dhapai village in Kapurthala district. The incident was caught on camera. In the 1.30-minute video clip, Paramvir can be seen at his store when the accused fired at him. The accused, Chris Copeland, has been taken into custody.
