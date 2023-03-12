 Kotkapura police firing case: Punjab police’s SIT seeks additional information from public : The Tribune India

Kotkapura police firing case: Punjab police’s SIT seeks additional information from public

Last month, SIT named then CM Parkash Singh Badal, then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and ex-DGP Sumedh Saini among others in charge sheet filed in Faridkot

An injured being taken to a hospital after the clashes in Kotkapura. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, March 12

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team, which is probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, on Sunday asked the public to share with it any additional information about the incident.

Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav, the head of SIT, said if anyone has any additional or relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case could share it by meeting him in his office in Chandigarh on March 16, 23 and 30.

People can also share information by sending a message on WhatsApp number 9875983237, or by emailing to [email protected], Yadav said in a statement.

Even at this stage, any input or information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest, he added.

The ADGP also expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their cooperation with the SIT in the discharge of the responsibility entrusted.

Last month, the SIT had filed its first charge sheet in a court in Faridkot naming then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and ex-DGP Sumedh Saini among others.

The incidents related to the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib, handwritten sacrilegious posters, and pages of the holy book being torn at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.

These incidents had triggered protests during which two people were killed at Behbal Kalan and a few injured at Kotkapura in police firing. The two other members of the SIT are Inspector General of police Rakesh Agrawal and Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana.

