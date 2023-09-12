Muktsar: Lambi gets police subdivision status

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 11

Lambi, which is a politically an important area, has got the police subdivision status and a full-time DSP is appointed here. This is the fourth police subdivision in Muktsar district after Muktsar, Gidderbaha and Malout.

Earlier, six police stations were falling under the Malout police subdivision. However, now the area has been divided between Malout and Lambi.

While Malout City, Malout Sadar and Lakhewali police stations continue to fall in Malout police subdivision; Lambi, Kabarwala and Killianwali police stations will now fall in Lambi.

The area under Lambi shares its boundaries with Rajasthan and Haryana as well.

Jaspal Singh Dhaliwal, first DSP of Lambi police subdivision, said, “My office is being set up in the Lambi police station complex. Our priority is to seal the borders with Rajasthan and Haryana to keep a check on all criminal activities.”

The DSP added, “Malout subdivision was overloaded with work. Now, the work will be distributed. It will help the public and save their time as well.”

He said the government had not just made Lambi a police subdivision, but the temporary Killianwali police station too would be notified as a regular police station soon.

Lambi is the home turf of the Badals. Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian is MLA from Lambi, who defeated the late former CM Parkash Singh Badal in 2022.

