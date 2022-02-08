Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjit Bains arrested for Monday’s clash in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 8

The Ludhiana police on Tuesday arrested the Lok Insaf Party MLA from Atam Nagar, Simarjit Singh Bains.

He was arrested for Monday’s clash at Gill market, Shimlapuri, in which Congress workers supporting the party candidate from Atam Nagar constituency were attacked allegedly by the LIP workers.

Bains, his son, and 32 others were booked on charges of attempt to murder and other sections after the incident.

In the incident, Toyota Fortuner of Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal was badly damaged, allegedly by the LIP workers. Even bullets were allegedly fired in the air.

Bains on Tuesday had gone to attend a meeting called by the lawyers at lawyers’ chamber in the court complex.

When the meeting was going on, police officials entered the meeting room but when lawyers objected to the arrest of Bains from the complex, police covered all exit points of the court. When Bains along with his supporters came out, he was arrested.

LIP workers tried to stop the police vehicle in which Bains was taken from the court complex but after a few minutes of protest, the police managed to take the MLA along.

A case under Sections 307, 427, 148, 149, 506 and 188 of the IPC, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, and Section 127 of the Representation of People's Act was registered against Bains and 33 others.

Cop suspended

A policeman was suspended over the incident.

A press note from Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said Shimlapuri Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Labh Singh was suspended with immediate effect and will face a departmental inquiry over the incident.

