Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjit Bains arrested for Monday’s clash in Ludhiana

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, February 8
The Ludhiana police on Tuesday arrested the Lok Insaf Party MLA from Atam Nagar, Simarjit Singh Bains.
He was arrested for Monday’s clash at Gill market, Shimlapuri, in which Congress workers supporting the party candidate from Atam Nagar constituency were attacked allegedly by the LIP workers.
Bains, his son, and 32 others were booked on charges of attempt to murder and other sections after the incident.
In the incident, Toyota Fortuner of Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal was badly damaged, allegedly by the LIP workers. Even bullets were allegedly fired in the air.
Bains on Tuesday had gone to attend a meeting called by the lawyers at lawyers’ chamber in the court complex.
When the meeting was going on, police officials entered the meeting room but when lawyers objected to the arrest of Bains from the complex, police covered all exit points of the court. When Bains along with his supporters came out, he was arrested.
LIP workers tried to stop the police vehicle in which Bains was taken from the court complex but after a few minutes of protest, the police managed to take the MLA along.
A case under Sections 307, 427, 148, 149, 506 and 188 of the IPC, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, and Section 127 of the Representation of People's Act was registered against Bains and 33 others.
Cop suspended
A policeman was suspended over the incident.
A press note from Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said Shimlapuri Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Labh Singh was suspended with immediate effect and will face a departmental inquiry over the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon