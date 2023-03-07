Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, March 7
The Ludhiana police have busted a gang of fraudsters who impersonated police officers to dupe the unemployed youth on the pretext of recruiting them as volunteers in the crime and criminal tracking network system.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that working on a tipoff an FIR was registered. A special team of Cyber Cell, CIA-2 and Division No 7 Police, Ludhiana, arrested one Pankaj Suri of Bhamian Kalan, Ludhiana, who divulged that Avilok alias Aman of Thanesar, Kurukshetra, Haryana, is operating the racket from the Sangrur jail.
The commissioner said the accused revealed that they had duped hundreds of youths in Punjab, UP, Maharashtra and Telangana. They got Rs 999 transferred from every applicant through online as fee for registration for the job. The accused had created Facebook accounts using logos similar to government logos. They even used emails similar to the official email addresses, he added.
Five mobile phones, three laptops and a printer were seized from Pankaj. Upon recovery of the phones from Aman from the Sangrur jail, a fresh FIR was registered against him.
The commissioner said Aman is a hardcore criminal having about 30 cases registered against him and is one of the accused in the Nabha jailbreak case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted
Rishmeet Singh was walking home when he saw two unknown male...