‘Maha manav’: Shah pays tribute to ex-CM Badal

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Badal (Muktsar), May 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today attended the ‘bhog’ ceremony of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Thousands of people had come to pay last respects to the SAD chief patron at a school named after his mother Jaswant Kaur at Badal village.

Dhami urges Hm to release ‘Bandi Singhs’ SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday raked up the issue of ‘Bandi Singhs’ in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Badal Sahib had recently discussed some important issues with me, including the release of Sikh political prisoners from jails. I request you to take necessary action in this regard,” Dhami appealed to Shah

Those present included Union Minister of State Som Prakash, former CM of Haryana Om Prakash Chautala and former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot. A number of religious leaders, including Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, former DSGMC chief Paramjit Singh Sarna, attended the ceremony.

A majority of the leaders said with the death of senior Badal, an era had come to an end. Many of them recalled Badal’s contribution to the welfare of the downtrodden.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed Badal “Ajaatshatru”, “Maha Manav” and “Hindu-Sikh bhaichare ka sardar”.

“With the death of Badal Sahib, the Sikh Panth has lost its true soldier, the country has lost a patriot and farmers have lost their sympathiser. He created many records in his political career. Badal Sahib laid the foundation of a new Punjab. He always worked for peace and communal harmony. He stood like a rock even during Emergency. During our party’s alliance with SAD, he always gave suggestions which were good for our party as well. His death is a loss to the entire nation. May Waheguru bless us to follow the path shown by Badal Sahib...”

Reunite: Workers to Sukhbir, Manpreet Akali workers appealed to Sukhbir Badal and his estranged cousin Manpreet Singh Badal to work together for the party

Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra and Balwinder Singh Bhunder publicly made an appeal in this regard on Thursday

Later Sukhbir said, “I seek forgiveness for whatever mistakes might have been committed inadvertently or otherwise in the past by me, my family or the party. Though I can’t match the historic elegance and legacy of my father, I will definitely try to follow in his footsteps.”