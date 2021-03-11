Meter reader held for taking bribe in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 26

The police have arrested a meter reader working with the PSPCL for allegedly demanding Rs 1,000 as a bribe from a farmer at Chuhar Chak village in the district. A video of the meter reader taking the money has gone viral on the social media.

Accused Balwinder Singh, an employee of a private firm that is providing services of contractual employees to the PSPCL, went to the house of a farmer to take reading of the electricity meter. He told family members there was a fault in their meter and demanded Rs 1,000 as a bribe to resolve the issue. They asked Balwinder to come back a day later. When he came to their house, the farmer gave Rs 1,000 to him and also made a video of it. The meter reader was handed over to the police.

A case of corruption has been registered against him. PSPCL said services of Balwinder had been terminated.