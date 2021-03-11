Minister’s appointee transferred out of Hoshiarpur on Punjab and Haryana High Court orders

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 20

In a major embarrassment for Revenue and Water Resources Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, a doctor whom he got temporarily appointed as the Civil Surgeon in his home constituency of Hoshiarpur 10 days ago, has been made to step aside on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Dr Lakhvir Singh, who held the charge of District Health Office and acting Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, has been posted as Senior Medical Officer at Public Health Centre, Dorangla, in Gurdaspur.

Jimpa had personally visited the Civil Hospital when Dr Lakhvir Singh had taken over and had even gone on record to say the appointment had been made on his recommendation.

He had said Dr Lakhvir Singh had rendered exemplary services during Covid, including in vaccination drives and Covid testing, and thus he had got him appointed as the acting Civil Surgeon.

The appointment had not gone down well with the department, where officials claimed at least 600 doctors senior to Dr Lakhvir Singh had been superseded while offering him the coveted post.

The government on Friday announced his stepping down from the post after an order to this effect was passed by the HC. A petition levelling mala fide allegation against Dr Lakhvir Singh had been moved by Dr Parminder Singh, serving at Police Hospital, Hoshiarpur.

In the orders by the court of Justice Mahabir Singh Sandhu, it was mentioned both doctors be shifted to some distant places, if there is no legal impediment. While Dr Lakhvir has been posted out to Gurdaspur, Dr Parminder Singh, has been sent to Civil Hospital, Pathankot.