Sidhu Moosewala killing: 3 more held for facilitating escape of gangster Deepak Tinu

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 11

After arresting gangster Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend, the police today arrested three suspects, including a gym owner of Ludhiana, for allegedly facilitating Tinu’s escape from police custody in Mansa. Tinu is one of the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Ludhiana Gym owner among suspects Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh, alias Kazama, and Rajinder Singh, alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana

Kohli is a gym owner and was allegedly into the business of drugs in the garb of running the gym

The police have impounded a black car (PB 11 CJ 1563) used in the crime from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh, alias Kazama, and Rajinder Singh, alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana. Kohli is a gym owner and was allegedly into the business of drugs in the garb of running the gym.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the probe into the case had revealed that trio was close to Tinu and had helped him escape from police custody. The Anti-Gangster Task Force and a special investigation team of the police arrested them from Ludhiana.

He said investigations revealed that Tinu had directed Kohli to send a woman associate, who helped him escape, along with his accomplices to the CIA, Mansa, on October 1. Rajveer Singh, along with his accomplice Gagandeep Khaira of Ludhiana, picked the woman accomplice from Zirakpur and dropped her near the CIA, Mansa, along with a bag of clothes provided by Kohli, he said, adding that police teams were on a hunt to nab Gagandeep.

Earlier, the police had arrested Tinu’s girlfriend Jatinder Kaur (28), alias Jyoti, a resident of Ludhiana, from the Mumbai airport, while she was trying to flee to The Maldives. A senior police official privy to the probe said Jatinder and the three suspects arrested today were linked to each other and they had helped Tinu escape in well-planned manner.

Kohli got associated with Tinu after both of them were lodged in Kapurthala jail for two years before Kohli was released on bail in 2021.

The suspects will be presented before a court tomorrow. The probe has revealed that Tinu, along with his girlfriend, had escaped from the official residence of CIA, Mansa, in-charge Pritpal Singh, who was arrested and dismissed from service.

#Deepak Tinu #Mansa #sidhu moosewala