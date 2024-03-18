Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 17

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents on Sunday welcomed a baby boy at a hospital in Bathinda, weeks after reports of his mother’s pregnancy surfaced. Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on Facebook along with a photo of the newborn.

“With the blessings of millions of souls desiring Shubhdeep, God has put Shubh’s little brother in our lap. With the blessings of God, the mother and baby are healthy,” Balkaur wrote on social media in Punjabi.

In the video, doctors are seen wheeling out the late singer’s mother on a stretcher from the operating theatre after the delivery. The doctors then placed the newborn in the mother’s arms.

Balkaur also shared a video in which he could be seen holding his son in his arms and sitting along with Dr Rajni Jindal. He also cut a cake to celebrate the birth.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur adopted the IVF technique. Her age now is around 58 and Balkaur is around 60.

PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring along with local Congress leaders reached the hospital to congratulate Balkaur.

