MP Sunny Deol gets a new boss

Gurdaspur: Gurdaspur ex-MP Sunil Jakhar had lost his moorings after losing the 2019 polls to Sunny Deol. He was left grappling with life’s glorious contradictions, uncertainties and oddities. But times change, and politicians can change their fortunes by skipping across parties — he had left the Congress and joined the BJP in May 2022. And now, in one stroke, by the virtue of being the Punjab BJP chief, he has become the master of all. Despite losing to Deol by 80,000 votes, Jakhar is the MP’s boss.

Unique method to ensure max attendance

Muktsar: To ensure the maximum attendance of students and teachers on the first day of school after the summer vacation, the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kaoni village here conducted a GK and current affairs test for students and teachers on July 3. The top three students were given cash rewards of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000. Likewise, the top three teachers were awarded Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. For the students, the test was conducted at four levels – for classes VI to VIII, classes IX and X, classes XI and XII. School Principal Jaspal Monga said that of the total 400 students enrolled with the institution, nearly 300 were present on the first day.

No more hiding!

Batala: The Gurdaspur DC’s recent order — that nobody in the district will walk or drive with cloth covering the face — has stunned many. However, over a period of time, the locals have become used to it. The SSPs of Gurdaspur and Batala police districts had been at their wits' end in their efforts to catch criminals as they evaded the CCTV cameras by covering their faces. The number of crimes had increased and criminals were having a free run.

Actions vs consequences

Patiala: A keen BJP leader in Patiala ignored the flood-like situation and the incessant rain and invited a handful of his supporters and a Cabinet minister to join the ruling AAP. The function, which was postponed twice due to the rains, was finally held after a local cabinet minister reached the venue and officially welcomed the leader into the AAP fold. However, it will be interesting to see if the joining, that comes before the Municipal Corporation polls and also when a flood-like situation prevailed in Patiala, would have any bearing on the results of these elections.

Say ‘no’ to opportunistic leaders

Amritsar: Former Cabinet Minister and veteran BJP leader Lakshmi Kanta Chawla slammed the trend of politicians hopping from one party to another in search of power. She did not name anybody, but pointed out that the trend of ‘party hoppers’ was more pronounced in Punjab, Maharashtra and some other states. She called upon the people to say no to such opportunistic leaders. Interestingly, newly appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar visited the holy city the same day. After remaining president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and having a long association with the Congress, Jakhar switched to the BJP in May 2022.