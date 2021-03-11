No funds, panchayats told to pitch in for tackling Lumpy Skin Disease in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 19

As the local Animal Husbandry Department’s office has no funds, the Muktsar district administration has now asked all village panchayats to give Rs 10,000 each to buy medicines for the control of lumpy skin disease among the cattle.

Notably, the district office of the Animal Husbandry Department initially got Rs 25,000 to take precautionary measures for the monsoon season. Thereafter, it got additional Rs 3 lakh this month. But, sources said, the entire amount got utilised.

Rajpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Muktsar, said: “It was brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner that the Animal Husbandry Department office here does not have funds to buy more medicines to control the lumpy skin disease among cattle. Earlier, Rs 3 lakh had come, which was utilised. An additional Rs 3 lakh was awaited, but it did not happen. Thus it was decided that funds would be arranged from village panchayats. We have now asked all 269 panchayats to pass a resolutions and give Rs 10,000 each for this purpose.”

“The money will be deposited into the account of the Block Development and Panchayat Officers and then it will be given to the local deputy director of the Animal Husbandry Department through the District Development and Panchayat Officer. The Animal Husbandry Department will use this money to control the lumpy skin disease only. It has to give a money utilisation certificate as well,” he said.

#Lumpy Skin Disease #Muktsar