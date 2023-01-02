Old drone, 1 kg heroin recovered by BSF from International Border near Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

An old broken Pakistani hexacopter along with a consignment of approximately 1 kg of heroin has been recovered about two kilometres from the International Border near Gurdaspur today.

Border Security Force received information about the drone from farmers at about 1 pm today.

BSF officers said that on December 31, at about 10 pm, a drone intrusion was detected in the area of responsibility of Kossowal Border Outpost.

The place was cordoned off and further investigations are on. The area is also being searched.

This is the first recovery of a drone and narcotics by the BSF this year. In 2022, the BSF had shot down or recovered 22 drones along the border in Punjab.